Live

Watch CBSN Live

Security at UF ramps up ahead of white nationalist leader's visit

The University of Florida is bracing for potential violence Thursday at a speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. Hundreds of law enforcement officers are reporting to the Gainesville campus before Thursday afternoon's events. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency. In August, Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence. Mark Strassmann reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.