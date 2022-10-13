Secret Service, other agencies knew of potential for Jan. 6 violence in advance The House Jan. 6 committee revealed during a public hearing on Thursday that the Secret Service, as well as other agencies, knew about the potential for violence ahead of the riot at the Capitol. CBS News also learned that the committee would vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Ed O'Keefe, John Dickerson, Catherine Herridge, Jeff Pegues, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa and A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director, discussed during a CBS News Special Report.