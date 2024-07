Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle plans to resign, sources say Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle plans to resign less than a day after her House Oversight Committee testimony, CBS News confirms. Cheatle faced tense questions on Capitol Hill Monday where she testified on her agency's failure to secure the site of a Donald Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an armed man targeted the former president. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane have the latest.