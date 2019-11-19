Impeachment Updates
Patrick Frazee Verdict
Walmart Shooting
New Trump Probe
Possible Pay-To-Play Scheme
Burger King Sued
"Speaking Frankly: Porn"
Testimony released from official who overheard Trump's Ukraine call
Possible pay-to-play scheme for Trump ambassador post
Trump's physician downplays concerns over surprise visit
Trump "strongly" considers submitting testimony in inquiry
Colorado man found guilty in death of his fiancée
Pompeo announces reversal on Israeli settlements
3 dead in murder-suicide in Walmart parking lot
Jeffrey Epstein's guards could face charges this week: Source
Syracuse suspends fraternity activities after racial incidents
Impeachment Hearings
Full coverage: Trump impeachment inquiry
Videos: Public impeachment hearings
House releases testimony from official who overheard Trump call
House releases David Hale impeachment inquiry deposition
Ex-Ukraine ambassador says "foreign corrupt interests" orchestrated ouster
Diplomats reveal new details at first open hearing
Poll reveals Americans' attitudes on impeachment inquiry
House GOP releases memo outlining response to impeachment inquiry
How the Trump impeachment inquiry compares to Bill Clinton's
Comparing the Trump impeachment probe to Nixon's
LIVE
