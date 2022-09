Second suspect in fatal Canada stabbings dead: CBS News Flash Sept. 8, 2022 One of the men police say was involved in ten stabbing deaths Canada is dead. Myles Sanderson appears to have died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police. His brother was found dead Monday. A judge in Michigan has invalidated its 90-year-old ban on abortions that had remained on the books. And the remains of a "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland.