Search warrant released in Idaho student killings

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Search warrant details items seized from Idaho murder suspect's apartment
U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says
Georgia state trooper shot near "Cop City," alleged shooter killed, officials say
South Carolina's Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Brian Walshe, accused of killing wife, allegedly looked up ways to dispose of body
British actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking north of Los Angeles
Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death "deferred," coroner says
UPenn asked for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs
Rat poison found in Taco Bell takeout order, authorities say
George Santos accused of stealing funds for veteran's dying dog
Officials investigate arson at central Illinois Planned Parenthood facility
Sam's Club New Year's 2023 deal: Get a Sam's Club membership for $25 and save big on gas
Market has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech
U.S. to allow private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
New York City starts providing free abortion pills
Netflix is looking for a flight attendant, and the pay range may shock you
Kamala Harris to give speech to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Best treadmills for your for your home gym in 2023, plus deals
Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov refuses to wear LGBTQ+ Pride Night jersey
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $83M in fight with energy drink maker
Schools struggle to provide meals for kids as inflation sends food costs soaring
Why a medical exam may be required for life insurance
3 times to increase your life insurance coverage
Home gym guide: The best deals on athleisure and home gym essentials
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Search warrant released in Idaho student killings
Several red-stained items were taken from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, according to newly-unsealed search warrant documents. Lilia Luciano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On