Search for missing N.Y. girl's remains continues 30 years after her murder Sara Anne Wood was 12 when she was abducted and murdered in central New York in 1993. Even though her killer is behind bars, authorities say, he refuses to give her family the peace of knowing where her remains are. Correspondent Erin Moriarty has been on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the unending search for Sara in the season premiere of "48 Hours."