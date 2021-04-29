Biden Addresses Congress
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden's First 100 Days
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Pelosi says Biden's address to Congress "a triumph" for women, families
Watch Live: Biden holds rally in Georgia to mark 100 days in office
Students indicted after death of Bowling Green sophomore
Biden intends to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars
New York City to fully reopen on July 1
2 deputies among 4 killed in shooting at North Carolina home
CDC signals cruise ships can resume sailing in U.S. this summer
Scientists trace origins of 23-million-year-old asteroid that hit Earth
New York man found guilty of threats to "slaughter" lawmakers
Biden's Speech To Congress
Biden declares "it's good to be back" in speech that highlights ambitious plans
GOP Sen. Tim Scott accuses Biden and Democrats of divisiveness
CBS News poll: Most viewers approve of Biden's speech
Biden says it's "within our power" to end cancer
Biden calls Capitol riot "a test of whether our democracy could survive"
Full text: Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress
It's Biden's speech, but Harris and Pelosi also made history
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Search for Colombia mudslide survivors ends
Colombian officials on Friday officially ended a search for survivors of floods and mudslides that swept through the city of Mocoa last weekend. At least 314 people were killed, including more than 100 children. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On