Live

Watch CBSN Live

Search for Colombia mudslide survivors ends

Colombian officials on Friday officially ended a search for survivors of floods and mudslides that swept through the city of Mocoa last weekend. At least 314 people were killed, including more than 100 children. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.