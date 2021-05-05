Live

Watch CBSN Live

Search continues for Mexico earthquake survivors

Buildings across Mexico City are in ruins after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook the country. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez, who is in Mexico City, joined CBSN to discuss the ongoing search and rescue efforts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.