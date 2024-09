Sean "Diddy" Combs' indictment unsealed, charges include sex trafficking and racketeering The federal indictment against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been unsealed, revealing the hip-hop mogul faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs was arrested Monday night. Celebrity lawyer Chris Melcher joined CBS News to break down the charges and CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan has more on the case.