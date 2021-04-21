Live

Seafood fraud is on the rise

The average American eats about 16 pounds of seafood every year, but it turns out many of us aren't getting the fish we ask for. According to research, 20 percent of fish tested is mislabeled. Danielle Nottingham has the story.
