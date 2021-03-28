Live

Sea level rise threatens NASA's launch pads

Climate change threatens NASA's launch pads in Florida. Nearly 100 feet of beach that served as a buffer between the Atlantic and the launch pads has been lost since 2003. Vicente Arenas reports from the Kennedy Space Center.
