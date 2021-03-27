Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scott Strazzante on finding "Common Ground"

The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist discusses how two families' common bond extends to the Earth, and to us all. Turns out, farm families and suburban families actually share a lot of common ground.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.