Scott Aukerman on his comedy heroes and not taking the world seriously Comedian Scott Aukerman has written for the Grammys and Oscars, starred in his own TV show and helped create a podcasting empire. He also co-created the popular online series "Between Two Ferns" with host Zach Galifianakis and last month celebrated the 500th episode of the completely-improvised show "Comedy Bang! Bang!" Jamie Wax reports.