Schumer says meeting between Trump, Congressional leaders is the "only way" to resolve shutdown As the government shutdown threatens to stretch into a second week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he has encouraged his Democratic members to sit down with Republicans. "The only way this will ultimately be solved is if five people sit together in a room and solve it," and he said those five people are President Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Minority Leader John Thune, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Schumer himself.