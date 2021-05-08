Schumer and Pelosi cancel meeting with Trump

Live

President Trump was supposed to meet with leaders from both parties to address legislative issues amid the threat of a govermentment shutdown. But then Democrats opted out. Anne Marie-Green explains the reason for the cancellation.
