Coronavirus fears affect day-to-day life The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeds 1,000, a significant jump from the prior week’s 126 cases. Out of 37 states with confirmed instances of coronavirus, 15 have declared a state of emergency. A growing number of schools and universities have canceled classes as big events like Coachella Music Festival get postponed over fears of transmitting the disease. David Begnaud spoke to a man who tested positive while traveling and is now confined to a hospital in a remote part of Egypt.