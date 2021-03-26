Live

Scandal-tainted pastor banned from church

An Alabama pastor was banned from his church, after church leaders say he say he confessed to having sex with some parishioners without telling them he was HIV-positive, as well as illegal drug use. WAKA-TV's Ashley Thompson reports.
