Live

Watch CBSN Live

Scalia's death hits Supreme Court at pivotal time

The death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia drops the court down to eight members as several controversial cases come up on the docket. Jan Crawford reports on how the conservative icon's passing could possibly stall those cases.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.