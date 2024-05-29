Watch CBS News

Saving for college: What to know about 529 plans

Wednesday is May 29, which is also known as "529 Day," aimed at raising awareness about 529 college savings plans. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains how you can take advantage of government programs for education.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.