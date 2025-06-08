Save the Children's Janti Soeripto says no aid from organization has reached Gaza since March 2 Save the Children CEO Janti Soeripto tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that her organization has not been able to deliver aid to Gaza since March 2, although the blockade is formally over. Soeripto says Israel has not authorized Save the Children to get in, and while there is a new Israeli and U.S.-backed organization called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Soeripto said "other operational agencies in Gaza have shared our concerns with this new mechanism."