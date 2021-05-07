Live

Saudi Arabia to allow women in sports stadiums

Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter sport stadiums for the first time. Beginning in 2018, according to the Saudi General Sports Authority, three of the nations' stadiums will be set up to accommodate women in family-friendly sections.
