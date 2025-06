Saturday Sessions: Kashus Culpepper performs "After Me?" Kashus Culpepper is one of the fastest-rising stars in country music. The Alabama native started singing in church at the age of 5, then taught himself how to play the guitar while serving in the Navy just a few years ago. After returning home, Culpepper started playing dive bars. His career took off, and soon, he was selling out shows nationwide. Now, here is Kashus Culpepper with "After Me?"