Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs "Someone Else’s Café/Doomscroller Tries To Relax" The southern California rock band, Dawes, joins “CBS Saturday Mornings” fresh off the heels of releasing their much-anticipated eighth studio album, “Misadventures of Doomscroller.” For “Saturday Sessions,” Dawes performs "Someone Else’s Café/Doomscroller Tries To Relax" – which is potentially the longest song ever played on a network television broadcast.