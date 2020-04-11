Live

Saturday Sessions: Craig Finn performs "All These Perfect Crosses"

Musician Craig Finn made his name as the frontman for indie-rock group “The Hold Steady,” in addition to releasing four solo albums. While the coronavirus pandemic put his touring on hold, it put his girlfriend, a New York City nurse, into action. While the two live apart to stay safe, Finn is readying to release a new collection titled “All These Perfect Crosses” in June. He joins our series, Saturday Sessions, to perform “All These Perfect Crosses.”
