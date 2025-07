Saturday Sessions: Billianne performs "Jessie's Comet" Rising Canadian singer-songwriter Billianne grew up in a musical family. She went viral on TikTok for her cover of Tina Turner's "The Best," earning praise from stars like Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, and P!NK. The 22-year-old has now toured across North America and Europe. Here is Billianne with "Jessie's Comet."