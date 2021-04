Saturday Sessions: A Red Hot tribute to the Grateful Dead More than 20 years after they played their final show, the Grateful Dead continues to inspire. Twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner took time out from their band, The National, to produce an epic, 59-track tribute to the Dead featuring dozens of musicians. "Day of the Dead" took four years to complete, and benefits the AIDS charity Red Hot. The brothers discuss the project with Anthony Mason.