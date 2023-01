Santos accused of stealing from fund for dying dog Republican Rep. George Santos is facing new accusations of dishonesty, including allegations that he stole from a disabled veteran who was raising money for his dying dog's cancer treatment. Santos also claimed on his campaign website that his mother was in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, but a source told CBS News that her immigration documents show she was in Brazil at the time. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.