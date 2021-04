Sanders’ Saturday sweep: Can the Vermont senator go the distance? Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, Jamelle Bouie of Slate Magazine, Ben Domenech of The Federalist, and USA Today's Susan Page discuss Sen. Bernie Sander’s long-term game plan. Sanders swept the primary caucuses yesterday by large margins—73 percent to 27 percent in Washington state, 82 percent to 18 percent in Alaska, and 71 percent to 29 percent in Hawaii.