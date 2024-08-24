Watch CBS News

San Francisco bookstore pushes back on book bans

A wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation and book bannings in states nationwide has one San Francisco bookstore fighting back, shipping many of those very same titles to the places that prohibit them, for free. Itay Hod has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.