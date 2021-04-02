Live

Saddam Hussein's top deputy killed

Iraq is reporting that one of the most wanted terrorists in the world is dead. Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri was Saddam Hussein's deputy, the "King of Clubs" in the U.S. military's deck of cards of Iraqi fugitives. David Martin reports from the Pentagon.
