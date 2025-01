Rwanda-backed rebels say they've captured Congo city of Goma The Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group claims they've captured the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The U.N. and other aid agencies report hospitals in the city are overwhelmed treating hundreds of patients with gunshot, mortar and other wounds, while dead bodies lay in the streets. Ruth Maclean, West Africa bureau chief for the New York Times, joined CBS News to talk about the situation.