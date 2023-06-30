Ruth Simmons on impact of affirmative action ruling and how schools can work towards diversity The Supreme Court overturned decades of precedence in ruling that colleges and universities can no longer consider race as a factor in admissions decisions. Ruth Simmons was the first black president of an Ivy League university, and is now a President's Distinguished Fellow at Rice University and a Special Adviser to the President of Harvard University. She joins CBS Mornings to discuss the impact this decision will have and how schools can continue to work towards diverse student bodies without affirmative action.