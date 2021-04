Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own words As a young litigator, Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued cases that transformed the Supreme Court's view of gender equality. In 1993, she became the second woman justice appointed to the nation's highest court. She has now written a new book, "My Own Words." Charlie Rose sat down with Justice Ginsburg for a conversation about her past, friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia, and her vision for the Supreme Court's future.