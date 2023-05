Russia’s Wagner Group accused of a massacre hidden from the world A CBS News investigation has found evidence of mass murder by a Russian mercenary army that's responsible for some of the bloodiest fighting in Ukraine. Last week, CBS News reported on how the Wagner Group plunders gold and other resources in the Central African Republic to pay for its war machine. CBS News' Debora Patta spoke to eyewitnesses who describe a massacre there, and what they reveal is distressing.