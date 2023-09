Russian missile strike kills 17 as U.S. Secretary of State visits Ukraine In one of the deadliest attacks on Ukrainian civilians in months, at least 17 people died when a Russian missile slammed into an outdoor market in the town of Kostiantynivka. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports the attack happened moments after the United States' top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, arrived in the country to pledge more military aid to Ukraine.