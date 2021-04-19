Report: Analysts say Russian military buildup likely intended as a warning to the West Analysts reportedly believe the recent large scale buildup of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine is intended to serve as a warning to leaders in the West. New York Times reporter Andrew E. Kramer joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the military movements he witness while covering the story on the ground in southern Russia, and discusses theories analysts have over what could be prompting the highly visible display of military might.