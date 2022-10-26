Biden "not stopping" efforts to free Brittney Griner as Russian court denies appeal Brittney Griner's nine-year sentence was upheld after a Russian court denied her appeal request. The WNBA star is expected to sent to a penal colony following the decision. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain how the White House is responding. Plus she takes a look at what's on the agenda as Israel's president travels to Washington to meet with President Biden.