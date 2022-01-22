Russia-Ukraine tensions could be amplified by the arrival of U.S. security aid in Kyiv The first shipment of security assistance from the U.S. has arrived in Ukraine. It includes nearly 200,000 pounds of military equipment and ammunition for frontline defenders. This comes after the U.S. and Russia's top diplomats met in Geneva to deescalate tensions. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has the latest. Then, retired CIA chief of Russian operations Steve Hall explains the impact of security assistance.