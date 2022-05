Travelers on Lufthansa flight allege racism against Jewish passengers

Woman fatally struck by Florida train, 63rd death linked to high-speed rail

U.S. Marshals assisting in security of Supreme Court after leak

Cartel shuts down towns, threatens public after leader extradited to U.S.

Corrections official dies after she and escaped inmate are captured in Indiana

Russia pounds Odesa as Ukraine war delivers Putin no "clear victories"

Russia has stepped-up missile strikes on the vital port city of Odesa. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports.

Russia targets port city of Odesa Russia has stepped-up missile strikes on the vital port city of Odesa. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On