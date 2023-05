Russia says it crushed Belgorod incursion, blames "Ukrainian nationalists" After two days of fighting in the Russian city of Belgorod, Moscow says it has put an end to the biggest incursion into Russian territory since it's war on Ukraine began. Groups of pro-Ukrainian, Russian volunteer fighters have claimed responsibility for the operation in Belgorod, and warned that they will return, as the world prepares for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Debora Patta reports.