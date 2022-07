U.S. offers deal to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia in exchange for the release of American prisoners Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports, and then Jonathan Franks, a spokesperson for formerly imprisoned U.S. marine Trevor Reed, joins Lana Zak to discuss how a prisoner swap with Russia could unfold.