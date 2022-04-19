Watch CBS News

Russia doubles down on attacks in eastern Ukraine

The Russian military is intensifying military attacks in the Donbas region and other parts of eastern Ukraine as far south as Mariupol. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins "Red and Blue" from Kyiv with the latest on the war.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.