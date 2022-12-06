Russia attacks Ukraine energy infrastructure, weaponizing winter to cripple the freezing country "Ukraine pummeled as drones target Russian bases Vladimir Putin's military launched a fresh wave of missile strikes on Ukraine after drones hit military air bases deep inside Russian territory. Russia has been accused of weaponizing winter by knocking out Ukrainian water and electricity infrastructure. Engineers racing to repair the grid face must work around unexploded Russian ordnance. Imtiaz Tyab has the latest from inside Ukraine."