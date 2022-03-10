Russia and Ukraine meet for peace talks in Turkey: CBS News Flash, March 10, 2022 The foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine are set to meet in Turkey, marking the highest level peace talks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The meeting comes amid some of the fiercest fighting so far. In Washington, the White House is warning that Russia could create a "false flag" operation to justify the use of chemical weapons. And on Capitol Hill, Congress reached a deal to send $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies, part of its broader federal spending bill. Hyatt and Hilton are the latest companies to pull out of Russia, and Sony has halted its shipments there. The Kremlin is accusing the U.S. of "economic warfare."