Russia and the U.S. team up in space to relocate Soyuz to new ISS port A Soyuz spacecraft has been successfully relocated to a new port on the International Space Station. This will clear the way for a trio of upcoming Russian spacewalks. CBS News senior space analyst William Harwood joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the collaboration that took place between Russian cosmonauts and U.S. astronauts to make the move possible.