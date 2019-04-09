News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Felicity Huffman's guilty plea a "very bad sign" for Lori Loughlin
Barr intends to release Mueller report "within a week" — live updates
Trump tax returns: Mnuchin says Treasury will "follow the law"
Second "bomb cyclone" in a month brings threat of snow, flooding
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi visits White House — live updates
NYC declares public health emergency over measles
Parkland school shooter wrote of naming his future kids after guns
Crowds, erosion and flooding threaten D.C.'s cherry blossoms
Student dies after collapsing next to her boyfriend at frat event
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Rural Americans are also struggling to afford...