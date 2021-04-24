Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rudy Giuliani as secretary of state?

According to The Associated Press, a senior official for President-elect Donald Trump has revealed Monday night that Rudy Giuliani is Trump's top pick for secretary of state. Watch what Giuliani had so say about this.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.