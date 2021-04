Rocky Carroll talks "48 Hours: NCIS:" "I'm honored to introduce the agents and their cases" The actor, who plays Director Leon Vance on the CBS' fictional drama "NCIS," narrates a new series from "48 Hours" about the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service -- the real agents and the cases they can't forget. WCBS' Mary Calvi spoke with Carroll about the series premiering tonight at 10/9c on CBS.