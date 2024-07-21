Watch CBS News

Rock star: Sculptor Jago on unveiling humankind in marble

Thirty-seven-year-old sculptor Jacopo Cardillo, better known in his native Italy as Jago, has earned a following with his contemporary approach to this classical art form, exposing on social media his process of shaping marble. When he embraced a group of teens who'd defaced one of his works, Jago won a new fan touched by his humanity: Whoopi Goldberg. Correspondent Seth Doane talked with the artist about his most ambitious project yet: creating what will be a 6-ton sculpture more than 16 feet tall.
